J&K: Drones Banned In Srinagar; Police Conducts Drone Awareness Campaign In Border Areas

After security threat that was recently caused by drone attacks, the authorities in Srinagar district have now banned the storage, possession, use and transport of drones and similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles in the jurisdiction of the district. The directions came few days after the same was imposed in Kathua and Rajouri district. The Development Officer of Srinagar has banned the usage of the product under section 144 CrPC to regulate drone activities in the valley region.

Awareness drive among villagers

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police are going around villages of the border areas and creating awareness amongst villagers regarding drones. As per the reports accessed by Republic TV, the locals were briefed about drone activities and the threat it has recently caused. The villagers have also been informed about the importance of staying alert if any drone-like object is spotted.

As per the district DSP, villagers were also taught how the drones are operated.

"Upon directions of SSP, we are conducting this drive of alerting villagers about drones. This is being done due to recent drone attacks. We are also teaching them how it works. They have been asked to inform police of any security officer if they find any such object and not to take the matter lightly," informed DSP Tilak Bhardwaj.

'Jammu drone attack is very serious and very dangerous,' says BSF Chief Rakesh Asthana

Following the spike in drone sighting incidents in the valley and a recent drone attack at the IAF station in Jammu, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Rakesh Asthana said that drones dropping bombs on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu is 'very serious and very dangerous.'

Speaking at a webinar at the launch of a hackathon on finding cost-effective innovative technology solutions by startups and premier institutions for the force, BSF Chief also said that force, which guards over 6,300 kms of India's land border with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh on the east, is faced by four main challenges on the security front.

Multiple drone sightings in Jammu

After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported in Jammu even as the areas are under alert.

The Indian Air Force installed high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones or security threats at the airbase. The development comes amid the increased drone activity in the UT of J&K and the recent twin blasts at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu. The high-mast lighting will be able to detect the drones at a considerable distance and will help thwart incoming threats.