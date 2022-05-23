J&K Drops 'Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohd Abdullah' From Police Medal; Adds National Emblem

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dropped 'Sher-i-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohd Abdullah)' from Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. Now, the National Emblem of the Government of India will be embossed on one side of the medal.

Notably, 'Sher-i-Kashmir; was a reference to National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who is the father of NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and grandfather of Omar Abdullah.

On the other side of the medal, which was inscribed with the J&K State Emblem, will be inscribed with Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious service.

"It is hereby ordered that in modification to the Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with 'The National Emblem of Government of India' and the other side inscribed with the J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as "Jammu and Kashmir Medal for Gammentary" and "Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritious Service" in case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be," the government said in an order.

In January 2020, J&K Administer removed the work 'Sher-I-Kashmir' from the name and chanted it to 'Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service'.

On Republic Day 2022, 115 police personnel, including three Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), were conferred Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG).