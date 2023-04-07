J&K: Drugs Worth Rs 70 Cr, Originating From Pakistan, And Over Rs 11 Lakh Cash Seized

Two cross-border drug smugglers were caught with 11 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore on the international market. Police also seized cash proceeds of drugs totalling Rs 11,82,500.

The Kashmir Police took to Twitter to report the apprehension of these criminals, from its official twitter handle Kashmir Zone Police.

2 cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Badana & Zaheer Tanch of Karnah Kupwara arrested by Srinagar Police. 11.089 Kgs of Heroin (worth Rs 70 crore in international market) & 11,82,500 in cash seized. FIR in NDPS Act at Rajbagh PS. Drugs had come from Pakistan: ADGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/q8auwua0vp — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 6, 2023

According to specific information provided by the Srinagar Police, two cross-border drug smugglers, Sajjad Ahmed Badana S/o Aijaz Ahmed Badana R/o Nachyan, Karnah, Kupwara and Zaheer Ahmed Tanch S/o Alamdin Tanch R/o Amroyi Karnah, Kupwara, had heroin worth approximately Rs 70 crore at the time it was found.

The two suspects who were detained both rented an apartment from Ghulam Mohd Dar R/O Kursoo Rajbagh.

In Rajbagh PS, FIR No. 17/2023 has been filed in accordance with Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

It was discovered during the initial interrogation of the smugglers that the shipment of these drugs had originated in Pakistan. The case is under investigation in full force, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Pakistan is well-known to peddle drugs in India through the borders of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. While Pakistani citizens suffer from drug addictions at a massive rate, the problem has seeped into the state of Punjab in recent years. The Indian government with the use of BSF and other security agencies is trying to curb the problem of drugs. Recent rise in action of the Narcotics Control Bureau testify the same.

According to sources, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a global criminal organisation that traded drugs on the DarkNet and with cryptocurrencies which had a network spanning multiple countries as well as in multiple states of India.

According to the sources, the CBI is conducting operations against drug cartels under the direct supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in order to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of ending the country's drug trade. According to the sources, the gang had connections with the United States, the Netherlands, and Canada, as well as the states of West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam.