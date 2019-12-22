J&K: Eco-friendly Waste Disposal System Installed In Udhampur

An eco-friendly disposal system named 'Kill Waste, Fuel Free Solid Waste Disposal System' that functions without fuel and electricity, was installed in the Udhampur district of J&K, in a bid to effectively dispose the solid waste in the region. This system is different from the ordinary plants as it requires a minimum investment and zero fuel. Vir Ji Hangloo, (KAS) Director Local Bodies Jammu and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla inaugurated the plant.

"It is important for us because Udhampur does not have any permanent landfills site. Since the last seven months, we have been working on it. A district committee was formed and representatives of the urban local body were part of it. This plant has been set up through a tendering process. In this, there is no need for fuel, electricity. It compresses the air and works with the magnetic process," Dr. Piyush Singla told the media.

READ | Tourism Federation Of Jammu Seeks Completion Of Projects To Attract Visitors

The Commissioner said that it is a cost-saving project. This plant is capable of disposing 250 kg of waste in an hour. He expressed willingness to expand the project to other parts in the next phase, by installing waste segregation and composting plants. As Udhampur has no permanent landfill site, the plant is said to give a major boost to effective and clean waste disposal.

READ | Jammu: BSF Jawans Continue To Keep Vigil, Despite Chilly Weather

‘Khadi Rumal’ program in J&K

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a ‘Khadi Rumal’ program in which a handkerchief manufacturing unit has been set up in the terror-prone areas of Kashmir which has employed around 1500 local women.

More units will be set up as and how the demand grows so that there can be employment generation in the region, especially for women. "About 70-80 handkerchiefs are being made by one woman in four hours of her work. These handkerchiefs will be supplied to different states and regions as well as exported internationally," said the union minister.

READ | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches ‘Khadi Rumal’ program in J-K

READ | Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir And Anti-CAA Protests, Threatens 'befitting Response'

(With inputs from ANI)