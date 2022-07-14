J&K: Eight Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Kishtwar; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday where eight shops were gutted and completely destroyed. Luckily, the market area was empty during the fire and thus no human casualties have been reported so far.

According to Republic's on-ground sources, the fire took place late at night on Wednesday in the Chatroo area of J&K's Kishtwar district. People in the nearby areas immediately gathered at the spot witnessing huge flames erupting from the shops.

They informed the fire department as well as the local police who immediately rushed to the spot and started carrying out firefighting operations. In a couple of hours, the fire tenders managed to douse the fire. While the reason for the fire is yet to be known, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Notably, on the same day, another fire was reported in the Kishtwar district where a residential house was engulfed in flames. The incident took place in the Khujgaon area of Tehsil Mughal Maidan on Wednesday. According to the Daily Excelsior, the fire broke out in the residential house of a person named Kouser Hussain.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were doused. While no casualties have been reported so far, the exact loss is yet to be ascertained.

(Image: Republic)