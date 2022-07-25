J&K Elections: Training Of District Commissioners Underway For EVM, VVPAT Usage In Jammu

As the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir gears up for the upcoming elections to be held in the valley by the end of this year or by next year, preparations are already in full swing for training concerned officials and officers at the district level. According to the latest update, training of officials is being carried out in Jammu to explain the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs).

As a part of the exercise, Deputy Commissioners and Deputy District Election Officers are being trained for understanding the use of EVMs and VVPATs. Also, another round of training will be carried out on July 27.

While the training session is currently underway at the Convention Hall in Jammu, officials of the Election Commission and owners of manufacturing companies are also present.

It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission recently sent over 14,500 VVPATs to Jammu and Kashmir, thus indicating fresh elections in the valley. In addition to that, the poll panel has also ordered the special revision of electoral rolls before October 31.

The Delimitation Commission in May this year submitted its final report to the government which was later accepted, further paving the way for fresh elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also asserted that elections will be carried out in J&K after fresh delimitation, following which political parties are also making preparations for the polls.

Union Defence Minister asks parties to "get ready for J&K election"

Earlier on Sunday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a one-day visit to the valley, addressed the J&K BJP leaders and asked them to stay in a "ready-mode" for the assembly elections in the Union territory. The leader, who also spoke on the political situation in the UT, further discussed the security situation and the organisational issues faced by the party.

Following his arrival, Jammu & Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina spoke to the media and asserted that the party is ready for elections, whenever they are held. He also exuded confidence stating that BJP will win the elections with a majority.