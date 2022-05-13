J&K: Employee Forum Plans Resignation En Masse; Calls It 'only Option To Save Lives'

In a major development, the All PM Package Employees Forum has now informed that they are planning to submit a mass resignation. The forum has written a letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that resignation from their positions were the ‘only option left for them to save their lives’. The plan to resign en masse comes after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village.

Following the murder of Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit government employees and their families have now taken to the streets to protest against the killing. Amid the protest, the PM Package Employees Forum has now revealed that they're planning to tender resignations en masse. The forum also released that it has collected 272 signatures so far on the mass resignation letter.

Left with no option but to give en masse resignation: Employee forum in J&K

In a letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, the forum wrote that a resignation was the ‘only option left for them to save their lives’. The forum in the letter, wrote that they were tendering in their resignations “due to dejection by the policies of the administration and subsequent failure of providing the sense of security to all Kashmiri Pandit minorities serving in the valley.”

The forum claimed lack of security from the administration amid rising cases of terrorism in the valley for being the major reason behind the decision. “We the below mentioned PM Package Employees and Non-PM Package Employees have been left with no option but to give en masse resignation which we know is the only solution to save our lives,” the letter accessed by Republic Media Network noted. The government employees on Friday continued to protest the killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On Friday, the country bid farewell to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12. Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening.

On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

