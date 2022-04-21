J&K Encounter: Active LeT Commander Yousuf Kantroo, Another Terrorist Killed In Ops

Following the encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo were killed by the security forces, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Kantroo who was an active commander for around two decades was involved in the killings of several security personnel and civilians.

Speaking on the same, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while speaking to ANI said that the Budgam police after receiving certain inputs of the presence of 4-5 terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir launched a cordon and search operation in coordination with the Indian Army which turned into an encounter.

"The encounter started early morning at around 3:00 AM and firing was taking place. While one Army officer and three jawans were injured in the encounter, another police officer also got injured in the morning. However, the forces have taken down two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the encounter and the operation is presently underway", he said.

The IGP Kashmir also confirmed that Yousuf Kantroo who was active for two decades was also killed by the security forces in the encounter. "Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district," Kumar said further calling the LeT commander's killing "a big success".

Notably, Kantroo was also behind the murder of BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 in the Khag area of Budgam district.

While the operation is still underway, the police have so far also received arms and ammunition from the encounter site.