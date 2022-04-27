J&K: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Pulwama; 1 Jawan Injured

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Mitrigam area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Republic Media Network has learnt that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army are engaged in the ongoing encounter. The CRPF has also been brought in as a part of the outer cordon. The encounter ensued after forces got credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region.

The terrorists who were hiding opened fire on the forces. No casualties have been reported so far. However, sources have informed that one soldier has been injured in the encounter that was still underway. The injured jawan has been rushed to the hospital for his treatment. This comes amid increasing encounters wherein forces have eliminated several terrorists including top commanders.

Further details are awaited.

J&K: Teenager who joined terrorists eliminated

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, security forces neutralised three terrorists in Pulwama's Pahoo region. The encounter came hours after PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory. Further, the police had informed that a teenager from Srinagar was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Pulwama. The police informed that the teenager who was eliminated had joined the terror ranks a week ago.

The police further added that he was a resident of Khanyar in Srinagar. Confirming his killing, Srinagar Police said that active terrorists “exploit gullible youths” for their needs. "Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined terror ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama, along with two other terrorists,” the police said in a statement

“Active terrorists exploit gullible youths for their own ulterior motives. Such madness by youths leads to the destruction of families and nothing else," the Srinagar Police added in its tweet.

According to police, the slain terrorists also included a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist.