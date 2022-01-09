J&K: Encounter Breaks Out At Hassanpora; Two Terrorists Trapped In Kulgam District

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hasaanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, the J&K Police informed on Twitter. According to reports, two terrorists have been trapped. Taking to the microblogging site, police said, "Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job."

Two terrorists killed in Srinagar Encounters, say police

Two terrorists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba member Salim Parray, were neutralised in two encounters with security forces in Srinagar last week. Another dead terrorist was a Pakistan national.

J&K Police and the CRPF had launched a search operation in the Harwan area of the city on January 3. During the operation, a hiding terrorist fired upon the security forces' party. In the retaliatory firing, Parray was eliminated. Another terrorist was killed at nearby Gasu village.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir said, "This is a big victory. He has been active since 2016. Saleem had killed around two dozen civilians. He was a highly dreaded criminal. He had slaughtered 12 civilians."

The spokesman, in a statement, said, "Parray was wanted by law in several terror crime cases. He was involved in several civilian killings including the killing of Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar at Shahgund Hajin on 05/05/2018."

"He was also involved in the killing of Hilal Ahmad Parray at Parray Mohalla Hajin on 16/05/2018. Besides, he was also involved in the throat-slitting of many civilians in the Hajin area. He was also involved in providing logistic support to the terrorists operating in the area to carry out terror attacks," he added.

The spokesman said that Pakistani terrorist was involved in many terror crimes, including the killing of two policemen at Gulshan Chowk, Bandhipora in December. "He had shifted to Harwan after the killings," the spokesman added.

"He (Hamza) was also involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel at Hajin Bandipora, killing of a civilian namely Nadif Hanief Khan of Bilal Colony Soura in Buchpora," he said, adding that both the terrorist were involved in an attack on armed forces in Hanjin in which one police official, costable, Zaheer Abbas, was killed.

