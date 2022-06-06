Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistani Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Baramulla

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was killed in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist escaped from the cordon. Search is underway.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, 5 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow," said IGP Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that some elements across the border are trying to disturb peace in the Union Territory but stated that terrorism is in its last leg in the valley.

"People of Kashmir understand and many, including religious preachers, have openly condemned such acts (of violence). When a lamp is about to go off, its flare flares more. It (militancy) is in its last leg, but they are trying for the return of those days (when militancy was at its peak). The administration and the security forces are preparing with their full might (to deal with it)," Sinha said.

Hizbul commander killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

A self-styled commander of the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was neutralised while three soldiers and a civilian were wounded in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter started on Friday evening in the Anantnag, Rishipora area. He said that three troops and a civilian sustained injuries in the exchange of firing with terrorists.

"All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," the spokesman said.

Image: PTI