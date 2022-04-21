J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Baramulla's Malwah

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday in the Malwah area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three soldiers and one civilian have sustained minor injuries in the ongoing encounter in J&K's Baramulla district. "Exact location of encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 soldiers received minor injuries. Operation in progress," IGP Vijay Kumar said.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Exact location of #encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 soldiers recieved minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/312PgQYIJu — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 20, 2022

J&K's Budgam Police and Indian Army in a joint operation, are carrying out an encounter with terrorists. The injured ones have been already shifted to the hospital for treatment. The encounter is still underway and details are awaited.

Baramulla sarpanch killing

Notably, in yet another instance of targeted killing in Jammu & Kashmir, Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15. The elected representative’s killing has marked a shift in the target killings from south to central Kashmir to the north. The Kashmir Zone Police, in a Twitter post, informed that the Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan.

Condemning the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find place in Jannat (paradise).”