J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Rajouri Ahead Of Independence Day; 3-4 Terrorists Trapped

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sujan hill area of Buddhal in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, three to four terrorists are trapped in the ongoing encounter.

ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh has confirmed that contact has been established with the army and SOG Rajouri. Additional reinforcement has been moved to the encounter site.

Jammu-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devendra Anand said, “Today, at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri (J&K).”

Earlier on August 11, the operational base of the Indian Army in the Pargal area of Darhal was attacked by two Fidayeen terrorists. In the said encounter, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces while four bravehearts of the Indian Army including Subedar Rajendra Prasad. Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D and Rifleman Nishant Malik attained martyrdom.

Both terrorists were heavily armed with deadly armour-piercing bullets and their plan was to enter the camp using grenades and then target Army jawans with the armour-piercing bullets they were carrying. These bullets were capable of penetrating ballistic armour and protective shields.

Image: PTI, Representative