J&K Encounter: Footage Of Mobile Control Room Commanding Operation Accessed; Watch Here

As security forces gunned down four Pakistani terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive footage of the mobile control room from where the operation was commanded. The mobile van which houses the control room was introduced by the Jammu & Kashmir police as recently as September for such operations where the enemy is in close proximity. In the footage accessed, IG of J&K Police Mukesh Singh can be seen making an appeal to the terrorists to put down their guns and surrender.

The four Pakistani terrorists, who were on their way to Kashmir in a truck, were trapped by the security forces from both ends and were neutralized in the encounter near Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota. The Forces have recovered a huge cache of ammunition from the truck in which the terrorists were travelling. This includes AK series rifles, 11 grenades, 3 pistols and RDX to carry out explosions in the valley.

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh has indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall.

Terrorists target CRPF personnel

On Wednesday, terrorists targetted the CRPF personnel as they attempted a grenade attack in Pulwama which resulted in 12 civilians sustaining injuries. There was a deployment of police and CRPF personnel on Kakapora area and the terrorists hurled the grenade on the Forces but the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside. The grenade attack has occurred at a time when the union territory Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for its first District Development Council (DDC) elections after the abrogation of Article 370. Terrorist outfits have also issued a warning to the candidates who are planning to contest the elections asking them not to be a part of the democratic process.

