J&K: Encounter Underway In Bandipora; 2 Terrorists Suspected To Be Pak Nationals Trapped

In J&K's Bandipora area, encounter broke out between terrorists and security officials. Reportedly, two terrorists are trapped in the area, more details awaited

After the encounter in the Sopore district on Thursday evening, the Jammu & Kashmir security forces are under another encounter since Saturday morning in Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area of Bandipora. Reportedly, two terrorists are trapped in the forest area while further details are awaited. The terrorists are said to be Pakistani nationals and were traced by the police along with other security officials who were working on anti-terror operations and had received inputs on presence of terrorists in the forest area.

Reportedly, this is the same area from where Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated to Srinagar which is situated to the eastern side of the Bandipora region. 

Meanwhile, in a separate unfortunate incident, India lost another hero, Sepoy Krishna Vaidya on July 23 when he was working in an operation at Krishna Ghati Sector, Jammu and Kashmir. 

Additionally, the security officials are also conducting a search operation in Kathua district after locals reported an unidentified blinking light, late last night, informed J&K Police to ANI. 

Civillian killed in Pulwama

On Friday evening, terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Larugam in Tral, Awantipora. A search operation is also going on in this area after security officials cordoned it off. According to Kashmir Zone Police, security officials are working to nab the terrorists. 

Terrorist Fayaz War killed in an encounter

In another successful operation, the security forces of Kashmir neutralised two terrorists after an encounter broke out on late Thursday evening in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district. According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Fayaz War, who was responsible for the killing of several innocent civilians and security forces personnel. Security forces have additionally recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the area while the search operation is underway.

Recently, in June two constables and two civilians had lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Sopore and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed that LeT terrorists Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit were responsible for the attack. The police chief at that time also informed that security forces are putting forward all means to neutralise these terrorists. Mudasir Pandit was killed in June during an operation carried out by Kashmir forces. 

