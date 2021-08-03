J&K: Encounter Underway In Chandaji Area Of Bandipora District; One Terrorist Eliminated

The mission to eliminate terrorism continues in Jammu and Kashmir, in a recent update, on Tuesday, August 3, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists eliminating one unidentified suspect, in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police and the Indian Army are jointly carrying out the operation which is still underway.

Earlier on July 24, in a three-day encounter operation in Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area of Bandipora, three militants were killed. Reportedly, this is the same area from where Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated Srinagar which is situated to the eastern side of the Bandipora region.

Earlier encounters by J&K police

On July 22, the security forces of Kashmir neutralized two terrorists after an encounter broke out in the Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district. According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Fayaz War, who was responsible for the killing of several innocent civilians and security forces personnel.

On July 14, three terrorists were killed by the J&K Police in Pulwama. The encounter operation began at late night on July 13, where the police recovered incriminating evidence such as arms and ammunition and imposed strict restrictions in the surrounding region. LeT commander Aijaz along with two local terrorists were killed.

Addressing the issue of foreign terrorists killing in J&K, Vijay said, "For the past month, about four foreign terrorists were killed, one in North Kashmir, one in Central Kashmir, and two in Pulwama district encounter".

According to a recent report, the Indian intelligence agency has warned regarding heavily armed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carrying 6 AK56 Rifles, 21 Grenades and 3 big bags are planning to infiltrate the Indian territory via Kashmir through Baban Nala in Samba district of Jammu. The Border Security Forces (BSF), military troops, as well as the anti-Infiltration grid deployed along the International Border have been put on high alert.

Drone attacks in J&K

Four drones were spotted in Samba's Bali Brahmana police station region on Sunday, August 1. With this incident, total drone attacks since June 27 twin blasts sum up to 32. The endless drone attacks have raised tensions among the security forces. Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, and the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, drone terror attacks are suspected.

On Thursday, July 29, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border around 8.30 PM on July 29. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared.

