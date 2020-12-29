J&K: Encounter Underway In Srinagar; Two Terrorists Cornered By Security Forces

An encounter is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. As per sources, two terrorists have been cornered by the security forces in the Lawaypora area of the district. More details from the site are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started at Lawaypora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.



Last week, the security forces had carried out an encounter with militants in the Shopian district of J&K. Two militants were annihilated in the operation, while a jawan succumbed to his injuries days later. The jawan had sustained grievous injuries during a gunfight with militants in Kanigam.

Thereafter, three Pakistan-linked militant associates were arrested in a terror plot to attack a temple in the border district of Poonch. The encounters have proven to be major accomplishments for the security forces who continue to eliminate militants and foil their terror bids.

