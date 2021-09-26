Last Updated:

J&K: Encounter Underway In Watnira Area Of Bandipora District; More Details Awaited

An encounter broke down at Watnira area of Bandipora after receiving information regarding two or three militants hiding in the region. Further details awaited

In another anti-terror operation of J&K, an encounter broke out on Sunday, September 26, between the security forces and militants in the Watnira area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the officials, the security forces were informed about two or three militants hiding in a house in the region. Further information on the encounter is awaited.

Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter, "Encounter has started at Watnira area of Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow".

Encounter in Chandaji area of Bandipora district

On August 3, an encounter broke out between security forces, and one terrorist identified as Babr Ali was killed in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police and the Indian Army jointly carried out the operation. And on August 11, the security forces busted a hideout from the forest area of Kashmir's Badnipora. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including AK-47 Rifles, pistols, hand grenades were recovered from the spot. It is pertinent to note that in recent oppressions the security forces have thwarted several terror activities with encounters and other missions, especially from the Bandipora district. 

J&K encounters

On September 23, an encounter broke out between security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and militants where a terrorist identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar was killed in the Chitragam Kalan area in Keshwa village of Jammu and Kasmir's Shopian district. The encounter almost lasted the entire night, during which period the terrorist was given several opportunities to surrender. According to Kashmir Zone Police, he refused to surrender and was later killed in the encounter. 

According to the security officials, Anayat Ashraf, who was involved as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) responsible for helping terrorists, had fired on a civilian, Jeewer Hameed Bhat. The Kashmir Police informed that one pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession. 

Earlier on July 24, in a three-day encounter operation in Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area of Bandipora, three militants were killed. Reportedly, this is the same area from where Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated Srinagar which is situated to the eastern side of the Bandipora region. 

