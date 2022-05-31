J&K: Ex-Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta Decries Kulgam Terror Attack, Calls It 'act Of Cowardice'

Just a few days after a Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat was killed in J&K's Budgam, terrorists on Tuesday, May 31, fired upon a female Kashmiri Hindu teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. According to sources, the terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at a close range. School staff members made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries.

Reacting to the Kulgam terror attack, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, while speaking to Republic TV, condemned the incident saying, "This is an act of cowardice. Such target killings in J&K are condemnable. Terrorists are again targeting people as they did in the 1990s. I agree that not everyone can be provided with security but the way security forces have changed their way of working, the intelligence agencies should also do so in order to prevent such attacks."

'Terrorists are trying to create an environment of fear': BJP on Kulgam terror attack

"Terrorists are trying to create an environment of fear. These killings are an act of frustration as our forces are working on every day to end terrorism in the valley. I am sure, these terrorists will be neutralised soon," Kavinder Gupta added.

Activist Sushil Pandit also questioned the Manoj Sinha administration over repeated targeted killings in the Kashmir valley. Speaking to Republic TV, Pandit said, "These are repeated cycles of violence. We have to be patient, patient for what? Another death, another victim, another fool, another teacher, another office. We are losing our brothers and sisters to this senseless violence by Jihad and our government just watches over. Insensitive, conducting political experiments and one of us dies every other day. What are we supposed to do?"

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson RS Pathania, in a video message, condemned the attack and called it an "ugly face of fundamentalism." He said, "We condemn this attack. This is unfortunate. This is the ugly face of fundamentalism. We stand unitedly as people of J&K."

Kulgam terror attack

The Kashmir Zone Police, on Tuesday, shared a tweet that read, "Terrorists fired upon one woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she has received critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

In a similar incident last year, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and were shot dead in the terror attack in Srinagar's Eidagh Sangam in 2021. The teachers are identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

Kashmiri Hindu killed in Budgam

Recently, a Kashmiri TV artiste named Amreen Bhat was shot dead and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists. The Kashmir police confirmed that three terrorists of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack. The J&K Police tweeted, "At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm."