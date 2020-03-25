J&K: Except Essential Services, All Government Departments To Remain Closed Till April 14

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced on Wednesday that all government departments except those providing essential services across the Union Territory will remain closed till April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a countrywide lock-down for 21 days to prevent the virus from spreading. Pertinent to mention that 16 services including newspapers have been declared essential services.

Soon after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, authorities in Kashmir tightened curbs on the movement of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions were intensified with security forces sealing off many roads and erecting barricades to check unwanted movement of people across the Valley to enforce the lockdown for containing the spread of the Coronavirus infection.

The authorities ordered stricter restrictions on Tuesday in view of the instances of non-cooperation and violations of restrictions from the general public reported at several places across the Valley on 23rd March.

Use of public address systems for announcements

Public address systems are being used by the administration to announce that restrictions under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed. They advised people to stay indoors. The police also used drones in many parts of the Srinagar city to announce restrictions on the movement of people, they added.

Meanwhile, the government has appealed the students and travellers having travel history of COVID-19 affected countries and other affected areas of the country who have not declared their travel history yet, to report their travel history to local health authorities/COVID-19 helpline numbers immediately.

It is important to note that, according to government advisory, the public is urged to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and advised not to venture out unless it is absolutely essential.

