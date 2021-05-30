J&K Extends COVID Related Lockdown Like Restrictions; Know What Is Allowed & What Is Not

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Jammu & Kashmir. On Sunday, the administration announced that COVID restrictions will prevail until further notice. The order has also come with a new set of guidelines.

Guidelines for the lockdown

All the 20 districts of the Union Territory will undergo a weekend curfew.

Shops and markets will be allowed to operate on alternative days according to the roster issued by respective district collectors.

Salons and liquor shops will be allowed to open for only three days a week as per the corresponding district collector's roster.

Services like gyms, bars, cinema halls, spas, swimming pools will remain completely non-functional.

The educational institutions including all universities and skill development centres along with coaching will remain close until June 15.

Universities will be allowed to have minimum staff attendance for their research and lab works.

The restaurants will be operational on the weekdays only for food delivery service.

The eatery joints and canteens at Bus Stops, Railway stations, and Airports will be allowed to operate.

COVID situation of Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has so far registered a total caseload of 2.87 lakh, with 2.44 lakh people recovered completely and 3,841 lives lost to the virus. In the last 24 hours, 2,253 new cases were registered. The medical team of the UT saved 4,334 lives in the last 24 hours whereas 46 people died.