J&K: Families Of Terrorists Killed In Ops Blame Top LeT Terrorists For Death Of Their Sons

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday in the Malwah area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, Republic TV’s team on the ground spoke to the families of the terrorists Speaking to Republic TV, the family members of the terrorists involved in the encounter were seen getting emotional and blamed the terrorists for taking their 'innocent children' with them.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo were killed by the security forces in the encounter. Amid this, the families of the terrorists came out blaming other terrorists for taking their children. “Where will I search for you my son,” a woman said while crying over her son, involved in the shootout with the army.

“You were just 17. These old-aged terrorists took you away with them. You were innocent, couldn't they see your innocence,” she said blaming terrorists for taking their children. Several other family members of the terrorists were seen in Baramulla getting emotional. This comes after the J&K security forces cordoned off the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir and launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Active LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo killed

Following the encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, two LeT terrorists including commander Yousuf Kantroo were killed by the security forces, IGP Vijay Kumar informed. Kantroo who was an active commander for around two decades was involved in the killings of several security personnel and civilians.

Speaking on the same, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while speaking to ANI said that the Budgam police after receiving certain inputs of the presence of 4-5 terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir launched a cordon and search operation in coordination with the Indian Army which turned into an encounter.