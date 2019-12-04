J&K Farmers Initiate 10-km Long March To Highlight Border Issues, Seek Centre's Assistance

Famers and youth hailing from the Hiranagar border area are carrying out a 10-km-long foot march from last border village Korepunnu to Tehsil Marheen to highlight several issues faced by border residents. The marching protestors led by Samajik Insaff Manch, Hiranagar president Bani Lal Kandely are demanding an immediate redressal.

Famers and youth protest

The farmers and the youth from the border commenced their march on Tuesday and donned banners and posters around their neck, with a series of demand. The march is scheduled to be concluded on Thursday.

"We have four main demands. First is that the farmers who have suffered losses due to recent rain and hailstorm should be provided with compensation. Second, internet services should be retrieved. The third demand is that Jammu and Kashmir should be given the status of a state again," said Kandely.

"Our fourth demand is that all unemployed people should be provided with government jobs. Residents of the border area here are already very disturbed," he added.

Talking to reporters, Govind Ram a farmer said that two crops in the region have been destroyed - wheat and paddy. However, Ram asserted that compensation has not yet been provided.

"The government should encourage us to keep the farmers and agriculture alive. Agriculture should be given the status of mini-industry based on this, the farmers should also be provided with subsidies," said Ram.

Additional problems near border areas

In addition, locals have also said that the border area is facing severe unemployment. The residents also stated that the they have struggled to educate the youth

"The youth here have not provided with any benefits even after the reservation. I request the central government to properly implement the reservation of these people and they should further be given employment opportunities," said Ram Paul, a farmer.

The protest march started from Koreopunnu led by Kandley and it was joined by numbers of farmers and youth of the border area. They raised slogans in support of their demands.

(With ANI Inputs)