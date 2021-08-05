J&K Film Policy 2021: Bollywood Dignitaries To Join LG Sinha For Launch Of New Film Policy

To mark the second anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will be launching J&K Film Policy 2021. The concept aims to bring back the lost glory of the valley through benefits to the local artists, including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others. The latest development is expected to give local talent a stage to prove themselves on the national level with a single-window clearance mechanism.

The film policy will be launched at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and it will include fiscal incentives for filmmakers. The destination of Jammu and Kashmir has been a favourite spot for shooting for the country's film fraternity however the threat of terrorist activities kept looming. With this step, the valley region is expected to get back its lost glory. Importantly, this move will also generate employment for local artists, cinematographers and several other talented citizens.

Moreover, Bollywood dignitaries including Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain will join Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today to launch a new film policy to make Kashmir a favourite shooting-friendly destination.

J&K L-G meets Aamir Khan to discuss J&K film policy

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha recently met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, Manoj Sinha discussed the new film policy of J&K, which is all set to release today. The office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that the discussions also focussed on reviving Jammu & Kashmir's glory in Bollywood and also making it a favourite film shooting destination.

Earlier, a delegation of leading film-makers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met J-K Lt Gov Sinha and principal secretary to the Lt Gov Mr Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in January, some of the biggest banner houses like Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, and more were welcomed by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo to discuss new film opportunities with the state.

(With inputs from ANI)