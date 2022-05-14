J&K: Fire Breaks Out In Kashanari Forest; 'Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Ascertained' Says DFO

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in the Kashanari forest which falls in the Udhampur district of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on May 14. Talking about the unfortunate incident, District Forrest Officer Kuldeep Kumar said that the firefighters are unable to reach the spot because of the hilly region. The forest authorities are still uncertain about the reason behind the massive fire.

Giving further details about the incidents, the DFO also mentioned that the aforesaid fire has reached several kanals of the area. DFO Ramnagar Kuldeep Kumar said, "Fire broke out in Kashanari forest today. It spread up to several kanals of area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders were unable to reach the spot because the area is hilly & there is no road connectivity. Efforts on to douse it."

It is important to mention here that in the past few days there have been multiple reports of fire breaking out in the Union territory. Earlier on May 14, a fire broke out in a 3 storey building, whereas on May 13, a passenger bus en route to Vaishno Devi caught fire.

On May 14, as per sources, four fire tenders reached the spot trying to douse the fire and make sure there were no people trapped in the building. No loss of life has been reported yet. The house has been gutted almost completely and the flames could be seen billowing out of the building.

Amid an increase in fire accidents in India, PM calls for safety assessments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern about the increasing occurrences of fire accidents in India amid rising temperatures on April 27 while chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi addressed the surge in fire accidents, particularly in hospitals, after discussing the COVID-19 issue, the immunisation programme, and fuel prices in the country.

"I want to speak on one more topic. The heat is increasing rapidly in the country," PM Modi said. Expressing his concern over the increase in fire accidents in the country, PM Modi said, "The heat has come before its actual time. In the time of rising heat, we are seeing increasing incidents of fire at different places."

He added, "We are seeing the fire accidents in jungles, in important buildings, in hospitals. Some of these incidents of fire have happened in the last few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that fire accidents should be avoided and response time in such accidents should be minimum to avoid any significant damage. "Keep monitoring into this, so that innocent citizens don’t have to give up their lives to such accidents," PM Modi said.