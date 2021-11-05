J&K: Firefight Between Forces & Terrorists at SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar; Search Ops On

In a breaking development from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), gunshots were heard at Srinagar's SKIMS Hospital near the Bemina bypass on Friday. Sources have told Republic TV, that searches were launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) after it detected the presence of terrorists in the area.

A large number of security forces including the J&K police and CRPF were quickly deployed in the area to nab the infiltrators. However, reports suggest that the terrorists managed to escape from the Bemina bypass. Searches are now ongoing in the adjourning Budgam district to apprehend them. More details from the operation are awaited.

There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) November 5, 2021

The latest series of search operations in Srinagar comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two more people in relation to a terror conspiracy case from the valley. One of the accused identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani hailed from Srinagar while the other Umar Bhat belonged to North Kashmir's Sopore.

Terrorism conspiracy case

According to Republic TV sources, the two were arrested in the larger terrorism conspiracy case under which militants are being trained to carry out terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and other major regions. Reportedly, they were working as a part of multiple terror groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, and their other affiliates.

On October 10, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case of 'terrorism conspiracy' and has since been carrying out multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir to arrest terrorists. The agency has received information that terror groups are hatching a conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi. The recent arrest takes the toll of arrested people to 25.