J&K: Firing Incident In Rajouri's Dangri Village Leaves 3 Dead, 7 Locals Injured

Three civilians were killed and seven others were injured following a firing incident in the Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

According to sources, two armed men allegedly opened fire leading to casualties and injuries. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have rushed to the spot. A search operation has been initiated.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri confirmed, "three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured."

The firing took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.