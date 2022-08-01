J&K: First Women's Police Station In South Kashmir Inaugurated At Anantnag

South Kashmir's first women's police station has started functioning at Anantnag on Monday. The police station was inaugurated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

Complaints of women from all regions of South Kashmir including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam areas would be handled by the women's police station.

The in charge of the women's police station, Tahira Akhter said, "Opening up separate women's police stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crimes, as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably."

"Women police officers would be sensitive enough to understand the grievances of the female victims," she added. Given the rise in crimes against women, the opening of a women's police station in South Kashmir aims to improve the atmosphere for women. By taking this action, these crimes will be seriously dealt with.

Locals rejoice at the decision

The decision to set up a women's police station in South Kashmir was immensely welcomed by the locals as Muneera Banu, a resident said, "I am really happy that a women's police station has opened here and I firmly believe women should go and report their grievances."

Another resident Rumisa Jain was of the opinion that through this police station, women will now have someone to listen to their problems.

Other women police stations around J&K

Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir got its first women's police station earlier in 2022, which was also inaugurated by DGP Dilbagh Singh on February 25.

After the inauguration of the Women Police Station, DGP had said, "The motive behind opening the women's police station is to provide a better environment to women."

He added that the women's police station has been opened to take crime against women seriously and to bring down the different crimes against women. He mentioned that the victims of crime will be dealt with by women officers/officials.

Previously, another women's police station in the Doda district of J&K was opened up in February 2020. According to a PTI report, the DGP had said that the women's police station, which has its territorial jurisdiction in Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban districts was operated to provide a better and safe environment for women.

(With ANI inputs)