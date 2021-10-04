J&K First-year Undergraduate Students, Tribal Students To Get Tablets: MoS Subhas Sarkar

The Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Sunday that nearly 75,000 first-year students of various undergraduate courses in Jammu and Kashmir will be handed tablets by the Higher Education Department. In addition to it, the School Education Department would provide tablets to another 2000 tribal community students in schools of the J&K region, the minister further stated.

Sarkar went on to say that skill development will be taught as a subject in higher education which will help students to find work when they finish their studies. During a press interaction, Sarkar said, “I met the Higher Education Secretary and it has been decided that 75,000 undergraduate students of the first year will get tablets. Skill development will be a subject so that the students get work after studying. Also, 2000 tribal students will be given tablets by the school education department".

The union minister made the statement on Sunday after wrapping off a five-day tour to Kashmir. As part of the Union government's public outreach campaign, he was on a trip to the Kashmir valley. Further, Sarkar added that the education department of Jammu and Kashmir would operate in mission mode to enhance all schools to perform far better than any other private school.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar (@Drsubhassarkar) today interacted with media persons at state guest house Srinagar. The Minister shared his experiences about his visits to Baramulla and Gulmarg under J&K special outreach program. pic.twitter.com/nFJqAkGtzQ — PIB in Jammu and Kashmir (@PIBSrinagar) October 3, 2021

Minister Subhas Sarkar talks about other developmental initiatives

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar even stated that 2000 kindergarten classes had been built in the union territory's government schools. He also said that Jammu and Kashmir are keen to enhance and develop their school education, elementary education, and kindergarten education.

During the trip to Kashmir, the minister visited a number of educational institutions and conducted extensive discussions with authorities and stakeholders. He informed the media that his visit has occurred under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions. The aim of this visit was to learn about the ground realities of the Union Territories' education infrastructure as well as facilities. The Minister of State (MoS) has also discussed the benefits of the Special Scholarship Scheme of the Prime Minister, urging everyone who is qualified to apply and to earn profit from that.

J&K Students' Association met L-G Manoj Sinha to discuss their problems

Meanwhile, a few days back, a delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and told him about different issues that students in the Union territory are facing. Among the demands made by the delegation was the establishment of a special nodal officer for students.

The delegation, led by Nasir Khuehami, the Association's national spokesman, and Younus Rashid, the Association's national general secretary, highlighted a number of issues that students, particularly those from tribal groups, are facing. They informed that the Bandipora district has the highest tribal population, necessitating the establishment of a Tribal Study Institute to aid research on tribal issues.

They further asked for the establishment of smart classes, computer property, auditorium, fencing, completely separate girls' hostel and housing quarters in remote areas, a women's degree for Bandipora, specific nodal officers for J&K students, and other youth-based programs.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)