J&K: Five Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack In Bandipora District, Few Vehicles Damaged

In another update to terror attacks in J&K, terrorists hurled a grenade targeting the CRPF camp in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir. During the attack, five civilians suffered injuries while a few vehicles have been damaged too. According to Republic sources, the grenade attack was targeted upon the Army convoy near the Sumbal bus stand which missed the convoy and exploded on the roadside. Two civilians are taking treatment in Srinagar hospital.

Seven civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, within a span of 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terror attacks on October 5. The first terror attack was reported in the Iqbal Park region and the second one occurred near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and the last attack was witnessed at Bandipora district. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were reported to be killed in Srinagar. According to the reports, both the teachers named Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were dragged out of the classroom and were shot dead.

Following the above incident, on October 16, non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama. Hawker Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Carpenter Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh succumbed to their injuries. Observing the pattern of terror attacks reported in the Union Territory suggests that minority communities including Sikhs and Hindus are targeted by the terrorists.

Poonch encounter

In a major update to the Poonch encounter, three youth were detained while travelling to Saudi Arabia via Nepal. The security forces have recovered traces of clothes and other belongings of terrorists hiding in the Poonch region. The encounter steps on to the 16th day, so far the longest anti-terror operations conducted in recent times.

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated upon receiving information related to terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district by the security forces.

(Image: PTI)