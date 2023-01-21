J&K: Five Dead & 15 Injured After Passenger Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge

In a tragic accident, five people lost their lives and 15 were injured after a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Dhanu Parole village in the Billawer area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on the night of January 20.

J&K | Five people killed, 15 injured after their passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Dhanu Parole village in Billawer area in Kathua last night: Police Control Room, Kathua pic.twitter.com/fFb7paSN0j — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

According to the authorities, the car that was transporting them from Koug to Dannu Parole allegedly rolled down near Sila and fell into a deep valley, causing the disaster.

The local administration and police have launched an investigation into the matter while more information is awaited.

Increasing number of accidents

In India, road accidents are notoriously underreported, and incidents in mountainous areas are likely to have significantly higher injury rates due to the possibility of landslides, automobiles rolling down hillsides, and other factors. Numerous auto accident injuries have been shown to result in permanent impairments.

Notably, one person died and two sustained minor injuries after a car fell into a gorge in Nahoi area in Shimla’s Fagu on Tuesday, the official release stated on January 18.

Four people were present in the car at the time of the incident and reportedly one of them is safe and a case has also been registered by the Police there.