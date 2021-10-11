J&K: Five Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Encounter With Terrorists In Poonch

In a tragic update, five Indian Army personnel were martyred on Monday after search and cordon operations were launched in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district that led to an encounter with terrorists. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first encounter in recent time where five personnel lost their lives while earlier today one police officer had received injuries during an encounter in Anantnag's Khagund Verinag area.

The Indian Army statement added that the operation was launched after inputs of terrorist infiltration was received. Additional enforcement was rushed to the spot to ensure no further injuries and to nab the terrorists. Taking the advantage of the dense forest area of the DKG, the terrorists opened fire at the Indian Army. Further details are awaited as the encounter is still underway.

Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army launched a cordon & search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J&K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on: Defence PRO, Jammu — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

'How did terrorists reach the area?' Asks ex Brigadier

"It is very surprising how terrorists reached there because it is not an LoC area but in-depth in Kashmir. What is the use of a ceasefire if they can reach Dera Ki Galdi? We must call off ceasefire and take action against Pakistan," says Brigadier Anil Gupta (Retd).

'On what basis have we given a ceasefire to Pakistan?'

While talking to Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) he informed that there has been infiltration in J&K.