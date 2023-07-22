J&K: Flash Floods Cause Widespread Damage In Lolab

Several villages in Lolab and those in its proximity witnessed losses to agricultural fields and orchards in the aftermath of flash floods caused due to overnight rainfall in the north Kashmir district.

In Lolab, villages that include Gundmachar, Khurhama, and Shalagund witnessed damage to agricultural crops and orchards due to flash floods.

As per eye witnesses, several roads have also suffered damage.

"At several places, paddy has been washed down as if we hadn’t planted it," Farooq Ahmed, a local, said, adding there has been damage to roads at several as well. The villagers have appealed to the authorities to assess the loss caused and compensate the affected households.

Locals have urged district administration to construct protection walls along the rivulets at the required sites to prevent frequent losses caused to the agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as the weatherman on Saturday forecast more precipitation.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places are expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” said Director, MET department, Sonam Lotus.

“Some spells can be heavy, especially in Kathua district,” he said.

On July 23, he said that intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at scattered places. On July 24-25, Lotus said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.

“A brief spell of rain may occur at some places.” On July 26-28, he said, weather conditions to remain largely same.