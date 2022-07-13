J&K: Footage Of Srinagar Terror Attack Accessed; Terrorist Seen Holding Gun At Police

After the terrorists opened fire at a police Naka party at the Lal Bazar area in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar wherein J&K police's ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries, Republic has now accessed the footage of the terror attack.

In exclusive footage of the Srinagar terror attack that Republic Media Network has accessed, a terrorist is seen carrying a gun in his hand behind a tree and pointing it at the J&K police personnel. It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday terrorists attacked the J&K police Naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar injuring constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar while killing ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

#BREAKING | Srinagar terror attack caught on camera, terrorist spotted in footage. Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/nZGGfN9K4b — Republic (@republic) July 13, 2022

Notably, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a threat stating that more such attacks will be carried out in the coming days.

TRF claims responsibility for Srinagar terror attack

Claiming responsibility for the killing of a police officer in Srinagar, Pakistan-backed terror outfit LeT's offshoot TRF has warned that "surprise attacks" will be carried out throughout the Kashmir Valley on people who work in collaboration with J&K Police and the local administration. The terror outfit also predicted that its next attack will be more surprising.

Srinagar terror attack: 1 J&K police personnel martyred

A terror attack in Srinagar on Tuesday claimed the life of J&K assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad and injured head constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar. Around 7:15 PM, unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police checkpoint in Srinagar's Lal Bazar neighbourhood. While the injured police personnel are currently recovering in a hospital, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the terrorists. Vijay Kumar, the ADGP for Kashmir Zone, told the reporters that the police are examining the CCTV footage from the attack location.

Reacting to the attack, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "My deepest condolences to the family of our braveheart JKP's ASI, Mushtaq Ahmad. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on security personnel in Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act shall be brought to justice soon."