J&K: Forces Arrest Two LeT Terrorists Involved In Grenade Lobbing Incident On I-Day

In a massive crackdown on terrorism, the Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two "hybrid terrorists" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for hurling a grenade in the Gopalapora Chadoora area on the occasion of Independence Day.

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, two terrorists in an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony, hurled a grenade on the evening of August 15 which severely injured one civilian who was admitted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Chadoora under relevant sections of law.

"Budgam Police cracked grenade lobbing incident on minority at Gopalpora on 15/8/22 in which 1 person from minority was seriously injured. 2 Hybrid terrorists of LeT namely Sahil Wani & Altaf Farooq @ Amir arrested. Vehicle used by terrorists also seized. Investigation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday.

Two terrorists arrested

During the investigation, CCTV footage was collected from the site of the incident which showed two men on a scooter lobbing the grenade. After a few days of investigation and questioning of suspects, the police arrested Sahil Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, and a resident of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora, who admitted that he along with 'hybrid terrorist' and the mastermind of the plan, Altaf Farooq, committed the crime.

Following Wani's statement, a raid was organised to arrest Farooq. During the search, the police also found posters of the terrorist organization TRF, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) along with a grenade and some incriminating material, an official told PTI. The grenade was thrown at the behest of the LeT and TRF to create an atmosphere of fear in the society, the official added.

The scooty bearing registration number JK01 AH 7426 of TVS used in the commission of crime has also been seized by the officials. It was later found that Altaf Farooq has been involved in the illegal transfer of money, receipt, and distribution of funds for the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With PTI inputs)