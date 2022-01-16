J&K: Forces Begin Area-domination Patrol Along Int'l Border In Samba Ahead Of Republic Day

In a bid to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to disrupt the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, security forces on Saturday launched area domination patrol in forwarding villages along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Police, assisted by other security forces, also carried out a search operation in the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu as part of the stepped-up security arrangements across the province, which is hosting the main Republic Day function in the Union Territory. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag, officials said.

The police, along with CRPF, BSF, and Army, started area domination patrols in the villages near the International Border in Samba district as a part of a security drill to keep an eye on suspicious movement from across the border. "We have started area domination patrols to look for loopholes to further strengthen our border security grid," a police officer told PTI.

He said long-range patrol to cover 15 km per day was a part of the area domination to scuttle any attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt the Republic day celebrations.

"In the past, attempts have been made from across the border to push armed terrorists and smuggle weapons to disturb the Republic Day functions," he said, adding that police and other security forces are alive to the threat and have taken all necessary measures to counter the nefarious designs of the inimical elements bent upon to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security arrangements for Republic Day

Meanwhile, chief secretary AK Mehta chaired a meeting to take stock of preparations to be put in place for the Republic Day celebrations. The departments concerned were directed to ensure maintenance of social distance by the gathering, with only 50% seating at the venues.

The Health Department was asked to put in a mechanism for testing the participants prior to their participation in the event along with a thermal screening of the audience on the day of the function at both the venues, the spokesman said.

It was informed that in view of the prevailing COVID situation, participation of only vaccinated people is being ensured, with a special focus on schoolchildren in the age group of 15-17 years, who are being vaccinated on priority.

(With inputs from agency)