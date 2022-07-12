J&K: Forces Defuse IED-like Object In Pulwama; No Injuries Reported, Search Op Underway

A major terror tragedy was averted on Tuesday morning after Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) defused an IED-like object in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation. As per sources, a gas cylinder was recovered fitted with firecrackers which weighed around 5 kgs. The cylinder was planted by the terrorists at Litter Chowdribagh road in a bid to harm the security forces.

The red colour cylinder taped with explosives was seen hidden in the bushes on the side of the road which was spotted by the forces. However, the forces managed to defuse the suspicious cylinder on spot within the time. No injuries have been reported so far. A cordon and search operation has been launched across the region to check for the presence of more explosives.

Top Jaish commander Awantipora Encounter Operation

On Monday, security forces neutralised two terrorists in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the two, one of the terrorists has been identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Notorious terrorist Kaiser Koka, who was active since 2018, has been neutralised and the identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained.”

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/LghRwJ27sU — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022

The Kashmir Zone Police further said, “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including USA 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.”

"The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in the Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a senior police official said.

