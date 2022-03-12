J&K Forces Eliminate 4 Terrorists Including 1 Pakistani In Pulwama; One Caught Alive

In another successful operation, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces managed to eliminate two terrorists of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and 2 LeT terrorists. The elimination of JeM terrorists includes one Pakistani who was killed in Pulwama.

As per the official statement from Kashmir police, the list of eliminated includes two JeM terrorists (one Pakistani killed in Pulwama), two terrorists of LeT killed in Ganderbal & Handwara respectively. The action took place in the joint operation launched by the forces in 4-5 locations on Friday night.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar also informed that encounters are over in Handwara & Pulwama while a terrorist has also been captured alive.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Vijay Kumar said, "We launched 4 operations last night. First one was launched in Pulwama. Zahid Wani was killed and we caught one Jaish terrorist alive. We have been very successful this year. Jaish's back is broken in South Kashmir."

He also spoke about how locals are influenced by terrorists. "Locals are also instigated by terrorists. I appeal to locals to get their children back to mainstream. 70 percent of youth who join these terrorists get killed within 2-3 months," he added.

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

J&K Forces launch operations in Pulwama, Ganderbal, Handwara

At around 9.30 PM on March 11, Friday, an anti-terror operation was launched in Pulwama's Chewaklan area, which went on for an entire night as at 6.45 AM, the forces informed that another JeM terrorist was killed in the encounter.

The Ganderbal operation was launched at around 4 AM on March 12, Saturday, where one LeT terrorist was neutralised.

The Handwara action was undertaken in the Nechama, Rajwar area at around 5 AM on Saturday:

#Encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 11, 2022

Terrorist from Manjkot of Pakistan occupied Kashmir killed in Srinagar

In an earlier development, a terrorist from Manjkot of Pakistan occupied Kashmir was killed in a brief shootout in the Hazratbal area while two other terrorists managed to flee.

"A Pakistani terrorist identified as Manzoor @ Haider @Hamzah, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was killed in a brief shootout in Hazratbal area. Haider along with two other terrorists (who managed to escape from the spot) were on a mission to snatch weapons from the police personnel guarding the Hazratbal shrine," said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

However, the timely action of the small police party who were tracking them led to the elimination of Haider, who is “a resident of Manjkot of PoK and was active in Srinagar city for the last 6 months”, according to IGP Vijay Kumar.