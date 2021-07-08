J&K: Forces Eliminate 5 Terrorists In 24 Hours After Anti-terror Ops In Pulwama & Kulgam

In yet another massive crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, forces have eliminated four terrorists in Kulgam and Pulwama. The anti-terror operations started in the Puchal area of Pulwama on Wednesday night. In addition, another operation started in Kulgam's Zodar area on Thursday morning. So far, five terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Wednesday, forces eliminated one of the top and oldest commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Anti-terror ops in J&K's Kulgam and Pulwama

Two terrorists have been neutralised in Kulgam while another two have been killed in Pulwama. According to reports, both encounters are over and forces have retrieved the bodies of the terrorists from the encounter sites. The operation was launched after the forces received a specific lead about the presence of terrorists. The Pulwama operation was launched on Wednesday and as per reports, family members were called to make an appeal to the terrorists to surrender.

However, the terrorists refused to surrender and come out. Instead, they opened fire on the security forces, thereby leading to an encounter. A heavy gunfight ensued in Pulwama following which both terrorists were killed and bodies were recovered. Similarly in Kulgam, a movement of terrorists was spotted in an area. Therefore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and one personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) coordinated and launched an operation. The encounter began and two terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. One terrorist was active since last year while the other had been active since the last six months.

Forces eliminate oldest and top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen

In a big win for forces, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was eliminated in an encounter on Wednesday. According to reports, the encounter had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara which led to forces to eliminate, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group. After the successful encounter, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had informed that the eliminated Hizbul commander was involved in several terror crimes in the valley. The forces had recovered one AK-47 rifle and four magazines. Halwai was categorised as an 'A++ terrorist', therefore the operation was seen as a major victory for the forces.

As per reports, Mehrazuddin Halwai was the longest-surviving member of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by the forces in May 2020. Halwai was active since 2012 and was responsible for many killings in North Kashmir. He was more active before Burhan Wani, the former HM commander who was killed in 2016 came into the terror group. The Jammu and Kashmir police carried out the operation to kill Halwai after receiving specific inputs of his presence