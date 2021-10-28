J&K Forces Eliminate First Hybrid Terrorist Javed Ahmed Wani In Encounter In Baramulla

The killing of terrorist Javed Ahmed Wani is said to be a major success for the Jammu and Kashmir security forces as he was the first hybrid terrorist neutralised by the forces. The hybrid terrorist system is an emerging challenge for the J&K Police as they are formally not a part of any terrorist organisation however provide assistance in carrying out terrorist attacks. The hybrid terrorist was first working from Kulgam where he had assisted terrorist Gulzar - who had attacked two innocent non-Kashmiri labourers however after Gulzar was neutralised, Wani shifted his base to Baramulla.

Killed #terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of #Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on 20th Oct) in #killing of 2 labourers from #Bihar in #Wanpoh. He was on mission to target one shopkeeper in #Baramulla: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/dmYMkeUIQz — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 28, 2021

Who is a hybrid terrorist?

Earlier on 15 October, General Commanding Officer of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey had spoken exclusively to Republic and explained what hybrid terrorists mean and how they work.

"The terrorists have changed their system now there are hybrid terrorists who work, earn and have a family in the region. One day suddenly they get a call and they carry out a civilian killing and go back to their family having dinner and leading a normal life. Now when the forces apprehend this terrorist, the family cries foul and blame the forces, this is how terrorists are currently working in the valley. They have started using pistols instead of AK 47 so they have now developed a new system," revealed Lieutenant General.

J&K encounter enters day 18

On the other hand, the longest-running encounter in J&K's forest area of Poonch entered day 18 and dozens of accused have been detained by the forces. On Thursday, three accused were detained on suspicion of sheltering terrorists hiding at the encounter site of anti-terror operations. Earlier on October 27, six accused were arrested by the J&K police, and three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia. The other three locals were arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, parallel encounter reports have been recorded from Shopian, Kulgam, and other sensitive areas of the valley region. Additionally, the Kashmir police are arresting locals responsible for helping terrorists to hide in the forest region. NIA has been searching areas linked with terror outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel) funding terrorism.