J&K Forces Eliminate Kulgam Terrorist Planning Attack On Shopkeeper In Baramulla

In another major success for Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces, a terrorist in the mission of targeting a shopkeeper in Baramullah was neutralised in an encounter. At around 7 AM on Thursday terrorists fired upon Additional Director General of Police (ADP) Army and Police in the Cherdari area of the district which led to an encounter. Moreover, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 loaded magazine and 1 Pak grenade were recovered from his possession.

The terrorist has been identified as Javed Ah Wani who assisted terrorist Gulzar (killed on 20th Oct).

Killed #terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of #Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on 20th Oct) in #killing of 2 labourers from #Bihar in #Wanpoh. He was on mission to target one shopkeeper in #Baramulla: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/dmYMkeUIQz — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 28, 2021

J&K encounter enters day 18

Meanwhile, the longest-running encounter in J&K's forest area of Poonch entered day 18 and dozens of accused have been detained by the forces. Yesterday, 6 accused were arrested, three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia while three locals were arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists. According to the information provided by on-ground sources to Republic Media Network, the accused were aware of terrorists active in the area and left J&K the same day when an encounter broke out in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch on October 11 during which the Indian Army had lost five soldiers. Additionally, a dozen of people have been detained, out of which six have been arrested.

J&K forces eliminate LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa

Before Wani, Pakistan backed LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was eliminated in an encounter with terrorists. The security forces were fired upon when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for an investigation on terror hideout. When J&K Police retaliated, heavy firing broke out leading to the death of the LeT terrorist. Republic Media's on-ground information mentioned that the dead body of Zia Mustafa has been recovered from the encounter site.

Back-to-back encounters in J&K

After the tragic incident of targeted civilian killing broke out, the police along with the Indian Army and NIA launched several operations including search and cordoned and raids. Apart from the Poonch encounter, parallel encounter reports have been reported from Shopian, Kulgam, and other sensitive areas of the valley region. Meanwhile, the Kashmir police are arresting locals responsible for helping terrorists to hide in the forest region. NIA has been searching areas linked with terror outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel) funding terrorism.