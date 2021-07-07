J&K: Forces Eliminate Oldest And Top Commander Of Hizbul Mujahideen In Handwara

In a big win for forces, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was eliminated in an encounter on Wednesday. According to reports, the encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara which led to forces to eliminate, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group. After the successful encounter, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that the eliminated Hizbul commander was involved in several terror crimes in the valley.

Oldest and top Hizbul Mujahideen commander gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir

Additional reports stated that the forces have also recovered one AK-47 rifle and four magazines. Halwai was categorised as an 'A++ terrorist', thereby leading to a major victory for the forces after his encounter. Moreover, it is also being stated that Mehrazuddin Halwai was the longest-surviving member of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by the forces in May 2020.

One of the oldest & top-commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror-outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Halwai was active since 2012 and was responsible for many killings in North Kashmir. He was more active before Burhan Wani, the former HM commander who was killed in 2016 came into the terror group. The Jammu and Kashmir police carried out the operation to kill Halwai after receiving specific inputs of his presence in the fruit orchid. As per reports, the operation was launched on Tuesday at 1 pm. Forces from the Indian army along with CRPF also joined the operation. The forces have stepped up their operations against the terrorists as top commanders are being eliminated in the valley.