J&K Forces Eliminate One Terrorist In Poonch's Surankote Area, Nearly Two Others Trapped

A day after the brutal terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir police forces eliminated one terrorist in the Poonch encounter and sources informed that at least two more could be trapped. A Search And Cordon operation is currently underway in the forest area of Surankote and more details are awaited. According to Republic Media Network's on-ground information, suspicious movement was reported from the area. The anti-terror operation was launched on October 11 when 5 Indian Army jawans were killed by terrorists in DKG Poonch.

Meanwhile, two police officers were martyred earlier on December 10 in Bandipora terrorist attack and 2 other personnel received martyrdom in yesterday's attack in Srinagar.

JeM offshoot Kashmir Tiger terrorists behind Srinagar attack

The update regarding Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM's) involvement in Srinagar was suspected after an inhumane video was released by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that says 'more to come'. Additionally, the video shows disturbing visuals of the attack where two police officers were martyred while at least 14 others got injured. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.

Srinagar attack: 2 J&K police martyred, 14 injured

Terrorists, on December 13 opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack." He also said that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack. Meanwhile, the brutality was carried out on the same day when J&K Police neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.

