J&K: Forces Eliminate Pakistani Terrorist In Kupwara; AK-47 & Hand Grenades Recovered

In a joint operation carried out by Special Operations Groupdian (SOG) Kupwara and Indian Army, a Pakistani terrorist was neutralised in the Jumagund area of the district. It is pertinent to mention here that on the first day of the year 2022, both the Indian Army and its counterpart in Pakistan had exchanged sweets.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card) and a COVID vaccination certificate generated by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and an identity card has been recovered.

J&K Police-Army joint press conference on Kupwara incident:

"Swift action by the troops deployed on the borders foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist later identified as Md Shabir Mallik, a Pakistan national equipped with weapons and ammunition and warlike stores. The incident site is located on the Pakistan side of our anti-infiltration obstacle system, which we call the fence was kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by Pak infiltrator or Pakistani Amry. In a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement, a one-armed intruder dressed in a pathani suit and black jacket was seen moving in areas under Pakistan army across the LoC at 1500 hrs yesterday., His moment was tracked and followed till 1600 hrs, the ambush was launched thereafter. One AK 47 along with 7 hand grenades were recovered. The operation is still underway," added the Indian Army-J&K Police joint press conference.

Jammu and Kashmir security forces in swift action:

Just a day ago, the J&K police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, had busted a terrorist hideout in the Kishtwar district following hours of the intense search operation. Heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

Earlier on Friday, December 31, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including Suhail Ahmad, were killed during the encounter, after which arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Notably, Sohail was reported to be involved in the Zewan attack in early December.

In another significant achievement, the security forces gunned down a JeM commander, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack.