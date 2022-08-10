J&K: Forces Eliminate Rahul Bhat's Killers; 3 LeT Terrorists Neutralised

In an encounter that lasted for several hours in the Budgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, informed Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir (ADGP). They were involved in several terror crime cases including the killing of Kashmiri pandits Amreen Bhat and Rahul Bhat, he added. The encounter began on Wednesday morning in the Waterhail area of Budgam, tweeted the Kashmir Zone police.

The police further informed the bodies were being retrieved from the site and the identification was yet to be ascertained. “All the three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identication yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us.”

Involved in the killing of Amreen and Rahul Bhat

The terrorists killed were involved in multiple terror cases, atrocities and civilian killings, informed Kashmir police. “Terrorist Lateef Rather, Abdullah, killer of Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat among the three killed terrorists. He was involved in several terror crime cases including several civilian killings & atrocities.”

Search operation at Waterhail at 3 a.m.

The security forces, after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of Budgam, conducted a cordon and search operation at 3 a.m. on August 10. An hour later, the cordon operation converted into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the security forces.

TV actress Amreen Bhat was shot dead by LeT terrorists inside her house in Chadoora in the district of Budgam. Her brother also suffered bullet injuries in the attack.

Rahul Bhat, who was also a Kashmiri pandit was gunned down by terrorists on May 12, in the Chadoora area of Budgam. He was working in the Tehsildar office under the special employment package scheme for migrant workers.

IMAGE: ANI