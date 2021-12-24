J&K Forces Eliminate Terrorist In Anantnag Two Days After ASI Was Killed By Terrorists

In another significant boost to the anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated a terrorist in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. As per the J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on Friday at Mumanhal (Arwani) area and after nearly five hours of battle, a terrorist was gunned down.

According to Republic Media Network's on-ground sources, a search and cordon operation was launched based on inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, which led to an encounter. The terrorists were given a chance to surrender, however, they fired upon the J&K security personnel.

Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K's Anantnag:

Moreover, the dead body of the terrorist along with arms and ammunition have been recovered by the forces.

Police officer martyred in Anantnag

This comes two days after a police officer and a civilian were killed in 2 separate attacks by terrorists in Anantnag and Srinagar on Dec 22. An ASI of police was targeted in Bijbehara town of Anantnag. The officer, a resident of Awantipora, died while being shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. In another attack, a civilian was killed at Safakdal in downtown Srinagar.

The martyred police officer was identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara.

Pakistani Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter

Earlier in December, a Pakistani Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) terrorist wanted in many terror cases including the killing of two policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area of Srinagar.

Srinagar terrorist attack: Three police officers martyred, 14 injured

The cowardly act was carried out by the terrorists in Srinagar on December 13 that claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers.

The ghastly attack took place when a Jammu and Kashmir police bus carrying personnel of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp was attacked by terrorists belonging to the terror outfit, Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed), terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.