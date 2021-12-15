J&K Forces Eliminate Terrorist In Pulwama Encounter After Seven Hours Of Fight

Amid intensified anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir forces on Wednesday eliminated another terrorist in the Pulwama encounter. The fight with terrorists went on for more than 7 hours after which a terrorist was neutralised while the operation is still underway. The encounter started at Usgam Pathri, Rajpura area of Pulwama with joint coordination of J&K Police and security forces. As per the Republic Media Network's on-ground information, one of the oldest terrorists is trapped while one Indian Army Jawan has sustained injuries.

J&K Police official's update regarding the development:

Terrorist who targeted forces killed in Poonch encounter

Yesterday, a terrorist identified as Abu Zarar was killed in a Poonch encounter. This came as a major success to J&K Forces as Zarar was sent by Pakistan and was a top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Sources had confirmed to Republic Media Network that the terrorist was involved in targeting Forces earlier in October and was possibly sent to revive terrorism in India.

Zara was allegedly part of the same group which was involved in attacking the Indian Army on October 11 and 14 in Poonch in which 9 army personnel were killed. This terrorist was first spotted in the area in August and was deployed to carry our recruitment of youth. Arms and ammunition including AK-47 Rifle were also recovered. Additionally, the terrorist was neutralised while he tried to escape in the Behramgala area of Poonch's Surankote region.

J&K Forces intensify anti-terror ops

The fast track action from J&K Forces came after terrorists targeted police personnel in Srinagar leaving at least three martyred and dozens of others injured. On December 13, terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the J&k Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

Later, Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM's) released a video suggesting involvement in the attack. The video was released by Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that said 'more to come'. However, Indian forces have also strengthened their fight.