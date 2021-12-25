J&K Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists In Shopian Encounter, Arms & Ammunition Recovered

A day after the Anantnag encounter where a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down, two additional terrorists were eliminated in the Shopian encounter on Saturday. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter began in the Chowgam area of the district at around 3 AM on December 25 and after almost seven hours of gunfight two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. According to the on-ground information collected by Republic TV, the terrorists were given a whole night to surrender but they refused and firing began in the morning.

Further details are awaited as the search under anti-terror operation is still underway.

What happened in Anantnag Encounter?

A terrorist was eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir security forces in the Anantnag encounter on Friday morning and later he was identified as Shehzad who belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The deceased terrorist was also involved in a number of killings in the valley and he hailed from Kulgam district of J&K. As per the J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on early Friday at the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of South Kashmir. Additionally, an AK-47 and one pistol were also recovered from the slain terrorist along with his body.

According to Republic Media Network's on-ground sources, a search and cordon operation was launched based on inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, which led to an encounter. The terrorists were given a chance to surrender, however, they opened fire on the J&K security personnel. Sources have also added that one more terrorist is trapped in the ongoing encounter.

ASI attacked & killed in Anantnag

The Anantnag encounter came two days after ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara was attacked by the terrorists on December 22. The police officer attended martyrdom as he succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. In another attack, a civilian was also killed at Safakdal in downtown Srinagar on the same day. IGP Kashmir along with SP Awantipora had also visited the residence of the ASI.

The J&K forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the cowardly attack of December 13 that claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others.