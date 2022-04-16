Last Updated:

J&K: Forces Foil Terror Plot By Recovering IED Near Army Camp In Rajouri District

Security forces in J&K's Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an IED on Rajouri Gurdan road which was then taken to a safer location and destroyed.

Security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise on Rajouri Gurdan road which was then taken to a safer location and destroyed.

Police said that a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.

Special Operation Group of Rajouri Police and teams of army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours on Saturday.

During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination.

The Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and destroyed on a safer location. 

Police is further investigating the matter with cognizance of the matter has been taken.

