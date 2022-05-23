J&K: Forces Nab Terrorist In Kupwara's Warnow Area; Police Say He Was Self-radicalised

On May 23, 2022, one over-ground worker (OGW) was arrested by a team of Lalpora PS along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) from the Warnow area in J&K's Kupwara district. The J&K police informed that incriminating materials were also seized. During the preliminary probe, the over-ground worker was found to be radicalized through various social media accounts and also motivated to join terror ranks.

In a related update, last week, security forces arrested two over-ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from J&K's Budgam district. The police official had informed that incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Acting on inputs, the security forces set up a checkpoint in Budgam's Chandpora area and arrested the two terrorist associates. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar and one hand grenade, two pistol magazines, and 15 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

The development comes a few days after the police arrested three drug smugglers including a woman and recovered contraband and Rs 5.6 lakh cash from them in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police official had revealed that 1.12 kg charas and Rs 5.60 lakh cash was recovered from narcotics smuggler Mohd Shafi Gojar of Diver Lolab PS Lalpora.

Baramulla Police nab 3 terrorists in Sarpanch killing case

The Baramulla police arrested three 'hybrid' LeT terrorists in connection to the murder case of a Sarpanch in north Kashmir's Baramulla district in April. This came after an independently-elected village sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed by terrorists at Goshbug in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

The three terrorists were taken under police custody. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. As per reports, the three terrorists were identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray, and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all from the same area where the attack took place.

The accused after being arrested revealed that they were in contact with one more terrorist named Mohammad Afzal Lone, an OGW of the LeT. It was Lone who directed Noor Mohammad Yatoo to convince two more people from the area for joining the terror outfit. In addition to that, two more terrorists were associated who directed the three to carry out the attack.